Mumbai Crime: Dahisar bar hides several dance girls inside false cavities

An hour-long search by the team led to the discovery of 3 false cavities inside the bar

Representational Picture

Several bar dances were kept illegally at Sharmili Bar Kandarpada in Dahisar. The girls were found after the Anti Narcotic cell, led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Shivdeep Lande, conducted a raid in the early morning hours on Saturday.

According to a police officer who was the part of the raid team, there were three gates to the bar. A team of 12 police officials covered all the gates and entered the bar. While there were only 4 girls on the stage, the police had gotten a tip-off about more then 10 girl holed up inside the bar. The bar only has permission for four dance girls.

An hour-long search by the team led to the discovery of 3 false cavities inside the bar. There were 11 bar girls hidden away in the rooms. Lande stated, "15 Bar girls were allowed to go after being issued a notice vide CrPc sec 46(4). We also seized cash worth 39,490 rupees."

The case has been handed over to the MHB police station and a case has been registered under sections 308, 294, 114, and 34 of Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates