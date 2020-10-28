Mumbai Crime: Daughter-in-law, lover held for killing Borivli woman

The Borivli police on Tuesday arrested two people for the murder of a 57-year-old woman, who was found dead in her house on Sunday night. The accused include the deceased's daughter-in-law Radha Lake and a neighbour with whom she allegedly had an extra-marital affair.

According to police sources, Sahubai Kachru caught the wife of her youngest son and neighbour Deepak Mane in a compromising position in their house, and two days later Mane hacked her to death. Mane confessed to the crime during interrogation, they said.

Sources said that Kachru had caught them together in the past as well and threatened to tell her son if she didn't stop seeing Mane. On Friday, Kachru saw them together again and said she would definitely tell her son this time. Radha got scared and told Mane, who asked her to somehow silence her mother-in-law.

On Sunday night, when Kachru was sleeping and the rest of the family had gone out for garba, Mane entered the house and crushed her head with a stone, said an officer. He then covered her body with a bed sheet, threw the stone in the nullah outside and fled.

Later that night, she was found dead by her granddaughter who informed her mother who then alerted the neighbours and the police.

The accused were caught after a special team, under the supervision of Senior Inspector Laxman Dumbre, thoroughly interrogated the suspects for hours, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone XI) Vishal Thakur.

We have booked the accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, the police said, adding that they will be produced before the court on Wednesday.

The deceased lived with her family at Mahatma Phule Chawl, Gorai Road, Borivli West, and Mane, a plumber, lived in the same locality.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news