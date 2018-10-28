Mumbai Crime: Daughter of actor molested by ex-driver

crime

Representational Image

A 32-year-old former driver of a female actor has been arrested for molesting her daughter. "The accused, Kanhaiya Kumar Jha, was sacked a couple of years ago by the actor. Recently, he figured that if he persuaded her [the victim], he would get his job back," said a senior police officer.

On October 25, while the complainant was out jogging, the accused, who was aware of her whereabouts, accosted her and touched her inappropriately. "The accused had been sending her WhatsApp messages to reconsider him for the job. After he learnt that the actor's daughter was not convinced, he verbally abused her and started sending vulgar messages," said the official. Jha has been booked for outraging the modesty of the actor's daughter.

