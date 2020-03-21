Mumbai Crime: Dead body of a 66-year-old man found in bad state; police suspect heart attack

Recently, the Kurar police found a badly decomposed body of a senior citizen at his residence in Gandhi Nagar, Malad (E). The incident came to light when some neighbours visited the house of the deceased, identified as Ramdas Jugral (66), after they felt a strong and very unpleasant smell coming from his house.

Based on the state of the decomposed body, the police suspect that the man was dead for a week or so. One of Jugral's neighbour said that he was suprised to find the former's house door open when he wasn't around. He further told the police that he bolted the door from outside on the pretext that Jugral may have gone to visit his family.

While speaking to Mumbai Mirror, an official from Kurar police said, "He used to work as a security guard in a multi-national company from where he retired a couple of years back. Though his family lives near Lokhandwala, he owned two rooms here. He had rented one out and was living in the other."

During the preliminary investigation, it was revealed that the police found the decomposed body in the bathroom attached with his room. "Looking at his age, we think the death may have been caused by a heart attack. However, we will have to wait for the postmortem report to be sure about this," said an officer from Kurar police.

The Kurar police has registered an accidental death report (ADR) in this matter.

