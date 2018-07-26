Mumbai Crime: Desire for pooja to dominate husband costs woman thousands of rupees

The pandit who cheated her was arrested; police are looking for his accomplice

The desire to dominate her husband and in-laws cost a housewife from Charkop Rs 20,000. After a three months long chase, the Charkop police arrested a pandit who cheated her, on the pretext of performing a pooja to help her control her kin.

The incident took place in the month of April this year. The 28-year-old woman came to know through a friend, that a particular pooja could help her dominate her kin. She met Lalchand Pandey, a resident of Wadala, who agreed to do the ritual for her for Rs 20,000. His accomplice is at large.

Pandey took Rs 20,000 as advance, and the pooja was fixed for the first week of April. Soon after that, when the housewife was chatting with the poojari over the phone, her husband overheard and confronted her.

On being told about the pooja, he realised that his wife had been cheated and approached Charkop police. An FIR was registered under charges of cheating and other relevant sections of the anti-superstition act. However the accused got wind of it and fled. After three months of search, Pandey was arrested from his residence, and remanded in police custody till July 27.

"We have arrested the accused under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of IPC and various sections of the black magic act. We are looking for his accomplice," said an official from the Charkop police station.

