Mumbai Crime: Dharavi youth killed in road rage incident

national

29-year-old deceased Vinod Ganesh Devendra, had objected to rash driving; second incident in 15 days

Illustration/Uday Mohite

In yet another shocking incident of road rage, a 29-year-old Dharavi resident was killed by two persons on a motorcycle for objecting to their rash driving. The deceased has been identified as Vinod Ganesh Devendra and was a resident of 90 Feet Road.

The incident took place on September 21 at around 6 pm, when Devendra, who was crossing the road in front of Kamraj Youth Association Ganpati Mandal, noticed two men speeding towards him on a bike. While he managed to get out of their way, he yelled at the duo and asked them to slow down. "This enraged the riders, so they pulled over, caught hold of him and started beating him," said an officer from Dharavi Police station. "They hit him on the chest, head and private parts. Both fled the spot when they found him unresponsive," added the officer.

Pedestrians remained mute spectators during the entire incident, and it's only when they saw Devendra lying lifeless that they took him to Sion Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival. A case was filed against unknown persons under IPC section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention). The accused, identified as Nagesh Koram and Shashi Shirkane, were immediately picked up and arrested by the police. Both have confessed to the killing. A similar incident took place in Nehru Nagar on September 10, when 44-year-old Sampat Babu Sonawane was assaulted by a motorcyclist for objecting to the latter riding on the wrong side. Sonwane succumbed to his injuries a couple of days after the incident.

Also Read: Dharavi Teen Death: Custodial Death Shadow Haunts Cops As 17-Year-Old Dies

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates