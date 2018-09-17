Mumbai Crime: Dindoshi police arrest chain, bag snatchers; solve half dozen cases

crime

Acting on a tip-off, the Dindoshi police laid a trap and arrested the trio and solved more than half a dozen of cases of Chain and Bag snatching in the north suburbs

The Dindoshi police on Tuesday have booked and arrested three robbers who use to snatch ornaments, bags from those people who were used to travel in an auto rickshaw in the northern suburbs area of Mumbai.

The arrested accused were identified as Mohd Majid Nizamuddin Khan (32), Mohd Azad Imtiyaz Shaikh (35) and Iqbal Abbas Shakh (31).



Acting on a tip-off, the Dindoshi police laid a trap and arrested the trio and solved more than half a dozen of cases of Chain and Bag snatching in the north suburbs. The trio confessed of committing 1 crime in Dahisar, 2 in Samta Nagar, 1 in Deonar and 2 cases in Dindoshi. The modus operandi of the trio was a unique one. The accused (Mohd Majid Khan ) used to pose as an autorickshaw driver and search for his target who were especially women having Purse/Bag or wearing gold ornaments, who were in need of auto rickshaw.



After getting target into his Rickshaw, the other two accused (pillion rider Mohd Azad Imtiyaz Shaikh and the other rider Iqbal Abbas Shakh) followed the auto rickshaw on a motorcycle and at a suitable point, after getting instruction from the bike riders, the auto driver used to slow down the speed of the auto. After which the bike riders used to come closer to the auto and suddenly snatch ornaments/purse or bag from the victims and used to run away from the scene.







Later taking advantage of the bewildered victim, the accused auto driver used to also run away with his auto-rickshaw. Similar kind of cases were reported in various police stations in the Northern suburbs including the Dindoshi police station since the police were on the hunt for the accused. Finally, the police received a prominent information from an informer, police inspector Ganesh Pawar, PSI Nitin Petkar, PN Ware, Patil, Ghadashi, Shaikh, PC Chavan, Deshmukh under the guidance of senior inspector Rajaram Vhanmane traced and caught the three accused from various places.



The police recovered a Bajaj Pulsar 220 bike (MH 03 BZ 2750) and an auto-rickshaw (MH 02 EW 6775) and fake number plate from the accused possessions. During the enquiry it was revealed that the recovered bike was stolen from Sankina area and the official also recovered a fake number plates



"During further investigation, it was also revealed that the trio accused were involved in chain/bag/ purse snatching cases incidents that had taken place at Dahisar, Samta Nagar, and Deonar. The trio has also confessed of their involvement in similar kind of case occurred under the Dindoshi Police Station jurisdictions," said DCP Vinaykumar Rathod from Zone 12.



The trio have been booked and arrested under section 392 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and were produced before the court and remanded to police custody he added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates