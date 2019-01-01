Mumbai Crime: Drugs worth Rs 3 crore for New Year's Eve party seized at Amboli

national

They began with check posts, naka bandi, and security was increased at the entry points of the city

Police personnel put on view drugs, reportedly worth three crores, seized in a bust ahead of New Years celebration, in Mumbai on December 31, 2018. Pic/PTI

The Mumbai police were on their toes from the afternoon of December 31 to secure New Year's Eve for the city and suburbs. They began with check posts, naka bandi, and security was increased at the entry points of the city.

Every year the police see a rise in the cases of drink driving and other traffic violations during New Year's Eve. To curtail this, personnel were told to be present at police stations from 2pm. Chalking out plans for the special measures, spots likely to be frequented by revellers were assigned to a DCP level officer.

Traffic police conducting checks at Reclamation, Bandra West. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

"We don't want to take any chances this year. So we started bandobast in the afternoon at some points and by night all the major roads will have bandobast and check points. The police will remain at these points till the wee hours of January 1," said DCP (PRO) Manjunath Singe.

Drugs worth R3-crore seized

The Amboli police made a massive haul of a drug which was supposed to be supplied to high-profile parties across the city on December 31. Around 20 kg of ephedrine worth more than R3 crore was seized.

Two suppliers who had previous records of supplying drugs to high-profile parties, were arrested. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Ismail Gulamhusain, 45, a resident of Hyderabad and Dayanand Manik Muddanar, 32, a Vasai resident. ACP Dr Manoj Kumar Sharma said the "drugs were supposed to be used at New Year parties."

