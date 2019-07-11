Mumbai crime: Drunk man assaults locals in Deonar, damages shops with metal rod

crime

The CCTV footage shows that Qureshi wielded an iron pipe and used it to attack people and property. The accused was arrested by Deonar police

Representational image

A 34-year old man was arrested by the Deonar police for assaulting locals and damaging shops as he was in an inebriated state on Monday night. The accused, Aspak Qureshi assaulted two persons making use of an iron pipe and damaged shops in Zakir Hussain Nagar at 9:30 pm.

According to the police at Deonar, the complainant in the case, Abrar Shaikh was hit on his leg. Qureshi threatened his father who was sitting in his shop. Qureshi who also lives in the locality went on to break the glass jars in the shop.

The accused also attacked a man named Anthony Rodrigues by hitting his left shoulder with the iron pipe and damaged a dairy shop by breaking its glass counters. Qureshi was arrested after the residents approached the Deonar police station.

An officer from Deonar police station told Hindustan Times, “The accused was under the influence of alcohol when he carried out the attack. Those whom he beat up sustained minor injuries."

Also read: Bombay HC allows dumping of solid waste at Deonar ground till December 31

The CCTV footage shows that Qureshi wielded an iron pipe and used it to attack people and property.

A case has been registered against the accused under sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees or upwards) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates