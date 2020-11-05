Mumbai Crime: Duo barges into Mira Road house, rob it in front of owner's wife

The woman was opening the door to her flat when the robbers pushed her in and entered

In a daring theft, two robbers entered a Mira Road flat on Tuesday evening, and looted it in front of the owner's wife.

Sunita Upadhyay, 27, a resident of Payal Co-operative Housing Society at Shantinagar sector 2, returned home from shopping at around 5.30 pm and was opening the door to her flat, when she was pushed inside.

The police said two unknown men had entered the house and closed the door behind her. They locked her and her three daughters — aged 9, 8 and 1 — in the bathroom and proceeded to rob the house.

However, Upadhyay started to scream for help from the bathroom. The accused then brought her out and forced her to sit quietly in the bedroom while one of them stood watch in front of her, holding a sharp instrument resembling a screw driver. The other stole Rs 5 lakh cash from the cupboard and then the duo fled. She then called her husband and informed him about the theft.

Upadhyay's husband, Ramprakash, who runs an ice cream parlour, alerted the Nayanagar police who lodged an FIR against the duo under sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in robbery), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of IPC, a police officer said.

"The building does not have a watchman. I have given the police CCTV footage in which the accused can be seen," said Ramprakash.

"The accused were wearing masks. But we have got the CCTV footage and are trying to identify them. We have registered the case," said Senior Inspector Kailash Barve of Nayanagar police station.

