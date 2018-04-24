Mumbai Crime: Elderly man on Mulund platform pushed to death before train

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the platform, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said

Two people allegedly pushed a 56-year-old man to death under a local train at suburban Mulund station in Mumbai on Saturday. Police said that one of the two accused is a woman.

The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at the platform, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said. The official said the man, later identified as Deepak Patwa, was standing near the foot-over-bridge (FOB) on a platform of the station when he had an argument with two persons.

The duo allegedly pushed Patwa onto the railway tracks where he came under the wheels of an incoming local train, he said. Patwa was rushed to a hospital by a GRP official, where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

The unidentified accused have been booked under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), the official said, adding that further investigation is on.

