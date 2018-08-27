Mumbai Crime: Engineer stalks, extorts money from model; arrested
The 27-year-old accused, Chintan Gangwar had allegedly told the model that he has good contacts in the film industry and he gets plenty of modelling offers
The Mumbai Police has arrested a software engineer for allegedly stalking a model and extorting money from her. The 27-year-old accused, Chintan Gangwar, was arrested within 1.5 hours of a case being registered against him at Dongri police station, said senior inspector Sandeep Bhagdikar.
Gangwar has been booked under sections 354D, 385, 419 and 420 of the IPC. He is a software engineer who is employed in a printing press run by his relatives. Gangwar had allegedly told the girl that he has good contacts in the film industry and he gets plenty of modelling offers; he later cheated her based on this. The Dongri police are checking his criminal antecedents and have appealed to women to not fall prey to friends on social media.
