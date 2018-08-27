Mumbai Crime: Engineer stalks, extorts money from model; arrested

crime

The 27-year-old accused, Chintan Gangwar had allegedly told the model that he has good contacts in the film industry and he gets plenty of modelling offers

Representational Image

The Mumbai Police has arrested a software engineer for allegedly stalking a model and extorting money from her. The 27-year-old accused, Chintan Gangwar, was arrested within 1.5 hours of a case being registered against him at Dongri police station, said senior inspector Sandeep Bhagdikar.

Gangwar has been booked under sections 354D, 385, 419 and 420 of the IPC. He is a software engineer who is employed in a printing press run by his relatives. Gangwar had allegedly told the girl that he has good contacts in the film industry and he gets plenty of modelling offers; he later cheated her based on this. The Dongri police are checking his criminal antecedents and have appealed to women to not fall prey to friends on social media.

Also Read: 22-year-old man arrested for duping aspiring models

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates