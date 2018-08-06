Mumbai Crime: Ex-scribe held for abetment in Indore editor's suicide

national

Saloni Arora, 43, who was wanted for allegedly abetting the suicide of a print media group editor, Kalpesh Yagnik, was arrested by Indore police on Saturday. They had been looking for her for past two weeks. DIG Harinarayanchari Mishra, Indore police confirmed the arrest. The alleged accused kept changing her location and hid in Punjab, Delhi, Goa and Maharashtra. She was finally traced to Andheri. She was produced before court and remanded in police custody.

Yagnik was found on the floor in his office building on July 13 and taken to a hospital where he died during treatment. Earlier it was reported that he died of heart attack. But post-mortem reports later revealed bone fractures, based on which police came to the conclusion that he might have killed himself. Five days before his alleged suicide, he had shared a note with police, giving details of the harassment and extortion made by Arora, who was formerly employed with the publication where Yagnik worked. Arora was fired from her job, and she allegedly asked Yagnik to reinstate her, and demanded R5-crore.

Based on evidence after investigation, Indore police had booked Arora under Sections 386 (extortion), 503 (criminal intimidation) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC and Section 67A of the IT Act for allegedly threatening to circulate sexually explicit images in electronic form.

