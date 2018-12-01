Mumbai Crime: Fed up with her ill health, man slits mother's throat in Dahisar

national

Yogesh tried to kill his mother by giving her an overdose of sleeping pills. But, after a few hours, he was shocked to see his mother awake

Yogesh Shenoy was booked for murder

The MHB police have arrested a 53-year-old man for killing his mother early on Friday morning. The police said the accused, Yogesh Ramakant Shenoy, slit the throat of his mother, Lalita, 80, with a paper cutter, after his bids to drug her with sleeping pills and smother her on Thursday night at their home in Dahisar west, failed.

'Fed up of her ill health'

Yogesh does small jobs at a restaurant, said police, adding, "His neighbours told us that he became bitter after the demise of his father and elder brother. Due to his nature, his wife recently left him. During the investigation, it was found that Yogesh was fed up of the deteriorating health of his mother." "At the time of going to bed, Yogesh tried to kill his mother by giving her an overdose of sleeping pills. But, after a few hours, he was shocked to see his mother awake. So he tried to smother her with a pillow but this attempt failed too," said a police official.

'Neighbours ignored quarrel'

"Furious, Yogesh picked up a paper cutter and slit her throat around 2 am. The quarrel between them had woken up the neighbours, but neither of them bothered to check," said a police official. Later that morning, some neighbours went to Yogesh's house to meet Lalita and were shocked to see her lying in a pool of blood. One of them informed the control room and a police team reached the spot, to find Yogesh seated next to the body. "We have arrested him from the spot and booked him for murder. The murder weapon has been recovered," said Pandit Thakare, senior inspector of MHB police station.

