Mumbai Crime: Five arrested for producing fake documents in Borivli

crime

A case was registered by the judicial clerk Pramod Shirke whose duty is to check and verify the surety bail's document produced by the bailiff

Representational image

The Borivli metropolitan magistrate court's judicial clerk on Monday filed a complaint against five accused who allegedly produced fake documents. A case was registered by the judicial clerk Pramod Shirke, 58, whose duty is to check and verify the surety bail's document produced by the bailiff. These accused were granted bail through fake documents.

While checking the submitted bail documents, Shirke noticed that the two accused were arrested by the Malad and Charkop police in various criminal cases. The documents which were submitted for their bail were fake.

Naved Bilal Sheikh, 28, a resident of Govandi approached the court on March 6, becoming the bailiff of an accused Saharuddin Khan who was arrested by the Malad police in a molestation case couple of years back. He produced his ID card and salary slip of Sai Enterprises company located in Chembur but when the court official checked the documents again, they turned out to be fake.

Zakir Hussain Sardar, 43, a resident of Govandi, approached the Borivli court in April 2018, becoming the Bailiff of an accused Sandeep Upadhya who was arrested by the Charkop police in a cheating and forgery case. He produced his ID card and Salary slip of JAN-PRO COOLING SYSTEM company but when it was checked, the documents were fake.

A police official from the Borivli police station said, "On the complaint of the judicial clerk, Shirke, we have registered the case against the two different accused under various sections of forgery and fraud and are searching for the accused."

Also read: Mumbai Police arrests 3 men for submitting fake documents to get bail for murder accused

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates