Mumbai Crime: Five assault man with bamboo sticks, extort Rs 50,000

Five people allegedly assaulted a man and extorted Rs 50,000 from him in Virar. They were arrested on Wednesday.

According to a report in Indian Express, the police said that the incident took place when the man met a friend and a woman in Virar West on February 18. When he arrived for the meeting, he found that a woman was accompanied by her boyfriend. The couple allegedly drove the man to a secluded spot and accused him of harassment. Senior Inspector Suresh Varade of Virar police said, "Three other men also arrived at the spot… They threatened to file a complaint if he did not stop sending text messages to the woman. They demanded Rs 50,000 to let him go."

The accused allegedly went on to assault the man with bamboo sticks and forced him to pay Rs 10,000. They also demanded that the man should pay them by the end of the day, after which they would approach the police.

The man filed a complaint with the Virar police the same evening. Varade said, "Four men and the woman was arrested and booked on charges of extortion and assault."

