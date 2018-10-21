Mumbai Crime: Five peddlers, including two involved in attack on RPF constable, arrested

crime

Anti-Narcotics Cell cracks downs on African nationals selling cocaine and assaulting cops

The African nationals being presented at Esplanade Court/Pic BY Suresh Karkera

Five African peddlers were arrested by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) from South Mumbai on Friday. The police suspect the arrested were involved in injuring an RPF constable, who was attacked with stones and a bamboo stick a few days ago.

Shivdeep Lande, DCP, ANC, said, "On Friday night, when ANC Azad Maidan unit officials were patrolling near P D'Mello Rd, they spotted a few African men travelling in a cab, who looked suspicious." The police stopped and questioned them. During the search, they found a black carry bag on them, which contained cocaine, MDMA and mephedrone, an official added.

The police arrested all five, two of whom are the same men who attacked an RPF personnel, Salim Shaikh on October 17. Shaikh suffered a head injury when RPF and cops from Dongri police station were patrolling the area. The arrested have been identified as Johnson Ude Eme, 44; Igvu Idam Felix, 46; Ejike Godwil Olechikvu, 35; Ernest Okoroji Ejime, 28; and Chi Basil Oniagvesa, 28. The police registered a case under sections 8(c), read with 21(b), 22 (b) of NDPS Act and sections 14(a),(b) of Foreigners Act. The police also seized 42 gm of cocaine worth Rs 2,10,000; 10 gm of MD worth Rs 20,000; and 4 gm of MDMA worth Rs 28,000.

Hookah raids

On Friday, another ANC team, led by DCP Lande, raided the premises of Ustaadi, which is bang opposite the Mumbai commissioner's office in Crawford Market. Hookah was being served, which has been recently banned by the state government. The owner, manager and three waiters were arrested. Thirty hookah pots, 38 pipes and other items were seized.

Also, Mumbai crime branch Unit 12 team conducted a raid on the hookah parlour at N'99 restaurant, in Borivali. Two managers and six customers were arrested, and 7 hookah pipes, chillums and hookah pots seized.

