Mumbai Crime: Footpath dweller kills coconut vendor after heated argument in Marine Lines

The accused bludgeoned the victim with the paver block and later also assaulted him with a bamboo stick

A footpath dweller killed a coconut vendor, Mohammed Ali, 63, at Marine Lines after the two got into a heated argument on Monday when the latter objected him from littering near his stall.

The police said that the accused Rajesh Vishwakarma, 39, had brought food from a religious place nearby and was eating it near the stall. Ali then suggested to him not to litter around the stall. "This got Vishwakarma fuming who then got into a heated argument with Ali and their verbal blows snowballed into fisticuffs. In the fit of rage, Vishwakarma picked up a paver block from nearby and hit Ali on the head with it. Ali was then rushed to the nearby Bombay Hospital but the doctors declared him brought dead," said an officer attached to the Azad Maidan police station where the murder case was registered.

The police immediately swung into action to search for the accused who had absconded from the spot. "We had managed to get the footage from the CCTV camera installed far from the crime scene, in which Vishwakarma was bludgeoning Ali with the paver block and later also assaulted him with a bamboo stick," the officer added.

After two hours of a rigorous search, the Azad Maidan police arrested the accused who has been booked under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code.

