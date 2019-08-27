21-year-old youth hangs self with saree on Bhayander railway bridge

mumbai

No suicide note had been found yet and the Navghar police are investigating the case further

A photo of the saree that the deceased used to hang himself at Bhayander railway bridge. Pic/ Samiullah Khan

The body of a 21-year-old youth was found hanging over the Bhayander Railway Bridge on Sunday morning. After local fisherman noticed it, they immediately informed the police.

According to police sources, the deceased has been identified as Rajdev Yadav, 21, who was residing in a rented flat in Koparkhairane. The deceased was an employee at the airline ticket booking office situated in Mahape located near Ghansoli in New Mumbai. He allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the Bhayander railway bridge with a noose made from a saree.

“Information was received that an unknown male was hanging over the Bhayander railway bridge. Ajit Singh, along with GRP, RPF officials and a hamal reached the spot immediately. The Navghar police also reached the spot and helped bring down the body," said an official.

"While the official searched his bag, several documents were found which revealed his identity as Rajdev Shantram Yadav age 21, residing in Sevata apartments, Copper sector 19 C, New Mumbai," said police official Ajit Rathod from Navghar police station.

During the investigation, it was revealed that Yadav was the youngest of four brothers. While some of his brothers were residing in Panvel and nearby areas, one of his brothers was residing in Delhi, while his parents lived in his native village in Uttar Pradesh.

Reports state, that the deceased was living along with a friend in a rented flat in Koparkhairane but since the past few days he was residing with one of his brothers. His friend informed the police that Yadav would often visit Nalasopara. On the day of the incident, he informed his friend that he was going to Nalasopara, but his friend had no idea what he was actually planning to do.

"No suicide note has been found yet and an ADR has been registered at the Navghar police station. We are currently investigating the matter," Rathod added.

