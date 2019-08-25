Mumbai: Constable's son commits suicide Borivli

mumbai

An engineering student, the 20-year-old hanged himself from the ceiling fan in his bedroom; no suicide note found

Chinmay Deoolkar

A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in Borivli on Saturday morning. The student, identified as Chinmay Deoolkar, was in his third year of civil engineering at Vasai's Vartak Engineering College. The boy had asked his parents to skip the parent-teacher meeting that was supposed to be held at the college the next day.

Also Read: MNS activist commits suicide, party links it to ED notice to Raj Thackeray

Deoolkar's father Anil is a police constable attached to Malad police station. On Friday night, the boy complained of headache to his father. On Saturday morning, when the latter left for work, his elder brother, Chetan, knocked on Deoolkar's room to wake him up. When there was no response, he pushed open the door, only to find Deoolkar hanging by the ceiling fan with a rope. "He was rushed to the nearby hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. No suicide note was found. We haven't come across any reason for such a drastic step at least in the preliminary inquiry," said an officer from Borivli police station. The cops have filed ADR in the matter and investigating the case.

Also Read: Young couple commit suicide, police suspect loan burden behind decision

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates