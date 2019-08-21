MNS activist commits suicide, party links it to ED notice to Raj Thackeray

mumbai

Thackeray has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case

An MNS activist allegedly committed suicide in Thane district of Maharashtra. A party leader claimed on Wednesday that he was depressed because of ED's notice to MNS Chief Raj Thackeray. However, according to the police, no suicide was found and a probe was underway to ascertain the reason behind the suicide.

Police sub-inspector Mahesh Kawde said that the deceased Parvin Chowgule was an alcoholic and was depressed frequently. Kawde added that Chowgule had alleged put kerosene on himself and set himself on fire in Kalwa at around 10 pm on Tuesday. As soon as Chowgule's neighbours saw smoke emanating from his house, they rushed to his help and took him to a local hospital. However, he was declared brought dead. Kawde said, "No suicide note was found at the spot," and added that the police had registered a case of accidental death and a probe was underway.

He said that Chowgule used to work as a tourist car operator and he lived alone. "He used to be frequently depressed and was a liquor addict. He had earlier also attempted suicide on two-three occasions," the official said.

MNS Thane Unit spokesperson Nainesh Patankar said that Chowgule took this step because he was depressed over the ED's notice to Raj Thackeray. Thackeray has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money-laundering case.

(with inputs from PTI)

