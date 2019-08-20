Raj Thackeray: No party worker or Maharastra Sainik should assemble near ED office

mumbai

The MNS also withdrew the bandh that it had proposed in the neighbouring Thane district on Thursday, August 22

Raj Thackeray appeals to party workers to not assemble near ED office. Pic/Raj Thackeray's Twitter

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray will appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case on Thursday. He took to the micro-blogging site to appeal to his workers to not protest over the issue and not gather near the ED office.

He shared a picture of himself and wrote, "All Maharastra Sainiks Warm greetings and Jai Maharastra. Right since the time of inception of Maharastra Navnirman Sena, there have been innumerable cases registered against you all and me. Each time, we all have honoured the notices sent by the investigating agencies and the court of law. This time too, we all must honour the summons sent by the ED-Enforcement Directorate. The past years have made us accustomed to cases and notices coming our way. Keeping this in mind, I earnestly request that, peace and harmony are maintained on the 22nd of August, 2019. No harm or damage should come upon any public property and the common man should not suffer in any way. Kindly ensure that this is followed diligently.

Also, do maintain utmost calm and peace even if provoked. I stand in deep gratitude towards all my Maharastra Sainiks for your constant love and care and I would like to firmly state, that no party worker or Maharastra Sainik should come or assemble near the ED office. What I have to say, I will speak at the appropriate time."

The MNS also withdrew the bandh that it had proposed in the neighbouring Thane district on Thursday. Thackeray was summoned by the ED in connection to probe into the Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services (IL&FS) scam. The company is a developing Kohinoor Square tower in Mumbai's Dadar area. The agency is probing alleged irregularities relating to loans and equity investment to the tune of 450 crores.

The Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday had warned that the state government will take action against people if they take the law into their hands during the bandh which had been called by MNS on August 22.

Meanwhile, according to news agency ANI, Bala Nandgaonkar who is the party leader said on Tuesday that MNS workers will gather outside the ED office in Mumbai on Thursday to show solidarity to their leader. After a meeting of party workers, Nandgaonkar said, "I request MNS workers to come to the ED office at 10 am on Thursday to show their support for our party leader. I also request workers to maintain law and order and remain silent during the assembly."

(with inputs from PTI and ANI)

