Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena withdraws shutdown call

Devendra Fadnavis warned that state government will take action against people if they take the law into their hands during the bandh called by MNS on August 22

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday, withdrew its call for bandh on August 22. According to news agency, ANI, the MNS has called for a bandh after party chief Raj Thackeray was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL. On Monday, Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Chief Minister warned that state government will take action against people if they take the law into their hands during the bandh called by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on August 22.

Maharashtra CM, Devendra Fadnavis on being asked about MNS calling a bandh in Thane on 22nd August: If people take law in their hands, the government will take action. — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande stated that the BJP was nervous as Raj Thackeray was unifying opposition parties against what he called as "Hitlershahi" (dictatorship) calling it a "political vendetta". The ED is probing the alleged irregularities pertaining to IL&FS Group's loan and equity investment in Kohinoor CTNL, which is one of the defaulters. Kohinoor CTNL is developing Kohinoor Square tower in Dadar (West) in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena reacting to the Enforcement Directorate’s proposed questioning of Raj Thackeray had threatened to call a bandh on August 22 in Thane and the city, the day the party chief has been asked to visit the investigating agency’s office. MNS cried foul calling the notice an act of vendetta against Thackeray who has been consistently criticising the BJP government. Opposition parties, the Congress and NCP also joined the chorus, saying that the BJP was misusing power. "Our leader hasn’t done anything wrong. We have nothing to fear about. Raj saheb will face the inquiry," said MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, asking why no BJP leader was inquired by the ED for financial irregularities.

The Enforcement Directorate had summoned Raj Thackeray in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL. Confirming the summon, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande told ANI, "The ED has summoned MNS chief Raj Thackeray only to build pressure. No ED inquiry has been initiated against any top leader of BJP in last 5-6 years".

Deshpande however alleged political vendetta behind the move, adding that BJP was nervous as MNS chief Raj Thackrey was unifying Opposition parties against what he called as "Hitlershahi" (dictatorship). "I feel Modi is the new Hitler of new India. If you question him, he will try to pressurize you. I feel our independent agencies have become BJP activists. Whoever questions BJP or speaks against it, are sent notices like this. MNS or Raj Thackeray will never succumb to this type of pressure politics. We will continue our fight against dictatorship and it will only intensify." he said.

