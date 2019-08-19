Why worry if you have done no wrong: Devendra Fadnavis to Raj Thackeray

mumbai

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief and politician Raj Thackeray was summoned by the ED in the IL&FS case

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

On Monday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that MNS president Raj Thackeray need not worry if he had done no wrong. Fadnavis was seen responding to on Raj Thackeray being sent a notice by the Enforcement Directorate in the IL&FS case.

Former #LokSabha Speaker #ManoharJoshis son and realty developer #UnmeshJoshi has been summoned, along with his business partner #RajThackeray, by the #EnforcementDirectorate (ED), for a probe into an IL&FS related case, official sources said.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/DIZRkEN94A — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 19, 2019

While addressing the media, Fadnavis said he learned about the ED notice to Raj Thackeray from the media. He also warned the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) of "consequences" if it's members resorted to protests that may cause inconvenience to the public.

The Enforcement Directorate issued a notice to MNS chief Raj Thackeray and former CM Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh Joshi in connection with its money laundering probe in the IL&FS alleged payment default case. According to the ED officials, Thackeray has been asked to appear before the investigating officer in the case by August 22, 2019.

Unmesh Joshi, who was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case pertaining to alleged irregularities related to Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) loan in Kohinoor CTNL appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday.

Unmesh Joshi, son of Shiv Sena leader Manohar Joshi, in Mumbai: I received a notice & I have come to meet Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers today. No questionnaire was sent to me by ED. I'll cooperate with them. It must be about Kohinoor (Kohinoor building case). pic.twitter.com/x3pKJF9YlZ — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2019

Unmesh had come to appear before the ED officers on Monday. While speaking to the reporters outside the ED office, Joshi said that it must be about Kohinoor (Kohinoor building case), reports news agency ANI. Joshi further said that the ED agency had not sent any questionnaire to him and he has assured cooperation in the investigation.

Also Read: Manohar Joshi's son Unmesh appears before Enforcement Directorate in IL&FS case

The company was promoted by Unmesh Joshi and Raj Thackeray and are constructing the Kohinoor Square towers in Dadar, Mumbai. Both Thackeray and Unmesh Joshi had jointly bid for some of the assets after creating a consortium, but later the MNS chief quit by selling his shares.

Unmesh Joshi's Kohinoor Group, which was founded by his father and former Chief Minister Manohar Joshi which is now under control of a Prabhadevi-based company was earlier controlled the Kohinoor CTNL.

Also Read: Raj Thackeray summoned by ED for irregularities pertaining to IL&FS loan

With inputs from PTI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates