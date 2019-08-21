Raj Thackeray calls for peace, asks MNS workers to withdraw bandh call

mumbai

Party workers had planned bandh to protest ED's summons to MNS chief to appear before it in the Kohinoor Mills land deal case

Raj Thackeray. File Pic

In order to ensure that the residents of Mumbai and Thane are not inconvenienced, president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Raj Thackeray asked his party workers to withdraw their call for a bandh on August 22 in protest against the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) summons to him to appear before it in the Kohinoor Mills land deal case.

On Tuesday, Thackeray issued a statement to the party leaders and workers asking them to exercise restraint and maintain peace. The ED officials grilled his former partner in the real estate venture and son of ex-CM Manohar Joshi for eight hours on Monday.

CM’s warning

The call for a bandh had received a sharp reaction from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who warned the MNS against resorting to violent protests and asked them to be ready to face action. Raj, his junior colleagues and workers in the party face a number of cases, which were filed against them in the past. Some of the cases were filed in other states as well.

When the MNS and other Opposition parties accused the BJP of misusing central agencies against the leaders who have been speaking against the state and Central government, Fadnavis said Raj should not be scared of the ED questioning if he was innocent and should not have any difficulty in convincing the officers. Sources said the law and order agencies were asked not to spare the MNS if it went ahead with the bandh.

After the MNS called for an emergency meeting at its headquarters in Dadar on Tuesday morning, Raj issued a statement.

He said, "We have honoured the notices from investigating agencies and summons from courts that we received in the past. Let’s honour the ED notice as well." "Since we are used to it (notices and investigations), I request you to exercise restraint and maintain peace on August 22. I also request party office-bearers and workers to not go to the ED office," he said, adding that residents should not be inconvenienced. He further said, "Please don’t damage property and maintain peace even when others instigate you."

August 22

Day Thackeray has been asked to appear before ED

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates