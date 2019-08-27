Mumbai Crime: Man attacks lover with a blade and sexually assaults her in Goregaon

mumbai

The accused and the victim were having an affair for a few years before their respective families got them engaged to different people

The Goregaon police have booked and arrested a 28-year-old man for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old girl and later attacking her with a blade when she tried to protest the act on Saturday.

Based on the complaint of the female victim, the police booked and arrested the accused and produced him before the court and remanded him in judicial custody.

According to police sources, the incident took place on Saturday. Both, the accused as well as the victim, live in the same locality and they were involved in an affair with each other since the last couple of years. Investigations revealed that the accused was working in a garment firm

After they came to know that the victim's family got her engaged, the accused's family too, fixed his engagement. They told him to forget about her as she clearly does not care about him.

After the accused returned from his native village, he met up with the victim on Saturday. After they got into an argument pertaining to their respective engagements, the accused attacked the victim with a blade and also molested and assaulted her. In the process, the accused injured himself too. The girl sustained injuries on her neck and hand and she was admitted to a nearby hospital; she was later discharged.

"Based on the complaint of the victim, we have arrested the accused under sections 323, 354, 504, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and he was produced before the court on Sunday and on Monday and was remanded in judicial custody," said a police official from the Goregaon police station.

