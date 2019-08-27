Man beheads wife suspecting infidelity, walks into police station with severed head

crime

The couple entered into frequent arguments as the accused suspected that his wife was having an extramarital affair and during one such heated exchange, he killed his wife and beheaded her

A man allegedly beheaded his wife suspecting infidelity in a village in Odisha's Puri district and then walked into the police station with the severed head and surrendered himself, stated police. The incident took place on Sunday night at Raiberuan village following a heated argument between the couple, Puri SP Uma Sankar Dash informed.

The accused identified as Ganesh Beura (40) was working with a private company in Chennai and had recently come home. According to news agency, PTI, the couple got into frequent arguments as the accused suspected that his wife Annapurna Beura (34) was having an extramarital affair, Uma Sankar Dash stated.

During one of the heated arguments on Sunday night, the accused killed his wife and beheaded her, the SP informed. After the crime, he walked into Astaranga police station with the severed head of his wife and narrated the entire incident to the police, an officer said. However, family members of the deceased alleged that her husband had been torturing his wife when she was in Chennai with him, because of which she had returned to Odisha.

A forensic team has visited the crime spot and conducted a thorough examination. The investigation is underway, informed a police officer. The news agency also stated that the accused has been taken into custody and the woman's body has been sent for post-mortem.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beheading his wife and dumping it in the Eluru canal in Telangana, the police stated. The accused identified as Pradeep Kumar has been arrested by the police. "Today at 2.30 pm, the accused came to his wife Manikranthi's residence at Srinagar colony. Later, he chopped off her head and threw it into the canal," informed the police.

The whole gruesome incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the man could be seen running with the severed head in one hand and a sickle in other. A traffic head constable, who saw the accused with bloodstains on his shirt near the Budameru bridge, alerted the police, who in turn arrested him. "Efforts are being made to trace the weapon and the head in the canal," the police added. The couple got married in 2015 and following marital disputes started living separately.

With inputs from PTI

