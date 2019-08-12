24-year-old man beheads wife, arrested

crime

The duo got married in 2015 and following marital disputes started living separately

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man was arrested by the police for allegedly beheading his wife and dumping it in the Eluru canal in Telangana, the police stated on Sunday. The accused is identified as Pradeep Kumar and has been arrested by the police. "Today at 2.30 pm, the accused came to his wife Manikranthi's residence at Srinagar colony. Later, he chopped off her head and threw it into the canal," informed the police.

The whole gruesome incident was caught on CCTV camera, where the man could be seen running the severed head in one hand and a sickle in other. A traffic head constable, who saw the accused with bloodstains on his shirt near the Budameru bridge, alerted the police, who in turn arrested him. "Efforts are being made to trace the weapon and the head in the canal," the police added. The couple got married in 2015 and following marital disputes started living separately.

In another incident, a 26-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his brothers-in-law. According to the police, the man was brutally beheaded with a sickle by his two brothers-in-law. The incident occurred in the limits of Nampally police station in Nalgonda District. The Nampally police stated that the 26-year-old deceased was identified as Saddam and was murdered with a sickle by his two brothers-in-law, Ghouse and Irfan.

"They brought Saddam's head to the police station premises and have surrendered to us. It seems like there were some family disputes going on between them since last two years but we still need to verify the same," police said. A case has been filed against the duo under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302. "The dead body has been shifted to a local government hospital for autopsy," police added.

