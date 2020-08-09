Mumbai Crime: Former Miss India contestant files complaint over fake Instagram accounts

A 23-year-old former Miss India contestant, who recently secured 93rd rank in the 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police stating that someone had created almost 20 fake Instagram accounts in her name. Aishwarya Sheoran discoverd the fake accounts after she found many pictures of her shared on these accounts.

Aishwarya Sheoran lives with her father in the Army Officer's Colony in Colaba. Aishwarya shot to fame when she secured 93rd rank in the 2019 UPSC exams. She was also the finalist for Femina Miss India 2016.

In her complaint to the Colaba police, Aishwarya Sheoran said that on August 5 while speaking to a journalist it was revealed that there were many fake Instagram accounts created in her name. When she checked Instagram with the help of her brother, Aishwarya found 20 fake accounts in her name with her pictures posted without her consent. Some accounts claimed to be an authentic account with thousands of followers.

An FIR was registered with the Colaba police on Thursday against an unknown person under the Information Technology Act section 66C (identify theft).

