Mumbai Crime: Four arrested for drug peddling; 5760 bottles seized

A team of Anti Narcotics Cell on Saturday arrested four persons for allegedly peddling drugs. On a specific intelligence input, a successful trap was laid down by the staff of Anti Narcotics Cell who made the arrest and seized 5760 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup and other incriminating materials from them.

"Accused were arrested with a total of 5760 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup in 48 khaki colored boxes sacked into 12 yellow nylon gunny. The value of the things seized is estimated to be Rs 46,80,000," police said.

Those arrested have been identified as Rameshwa Singh Tomar, Yashpal Gopal Singh, Sarvar Shaikh, and Azhar Jamal Sayad. A case has been registered against them under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Two of the accused belong to Thane region of Maharashtra, while the other two belong to Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

