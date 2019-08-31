Search

Mumbai crime: Four arrested for selling adulterated milk in Versova

Published: Aug 31, 2019, 14:57 IST | Suraj Ojha

Police have also recovered cutter, pins, empty milk packets, lighter and candles from the spot

The accused, Yadagiri Kandikala

Mumbai crime branch's Unit-IX has arrested four people for allegedly selling adulterated milk in Versova area. The accused has been identified as Sayalu Nomala, 53, Lingaswami Bulachi, 29, Yadagiri Kandikala, 49,  and Shrinivas Pabbu, 40. 

The Crime branch officer received a tipoff about milk adulteration and which is happening at Versova, after which he informed the Senior Inspector Mahesh Desai about it who then discussed it with DCP Detection Akbar Pathan. 

Later a team was formed under the supervision of inspector Asha Korke which included FDA officials with them. On Friday morning they raided at Versova Ekta Society and found four major milk brand like Amul (gold), Amul (Taja), Gokul (classic), Gokul (Satvik), mother dairy, and RNQ. "The raid was conducted at four locations and we found 500 litres of milk worth Rs 35 thousand," said an officer. 

The accused used to get branded packs of milk in which they would fill some quantity of real milk and then mix water. Police have also recovered cutter, pins, empty milk packets, lighter and candles from the spot. 

