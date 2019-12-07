Mumbai Crime: Four arrested with cannabis worth Rs 1,40,000 from Ghatkopar

This picture has been used for representational purpose only

The Anti-Narcotic Cell arrested four persons on Thursday and seized cannabis worth Rs 1,40,000 from their possession in Ghatkopar. While undertaking patrolling as per instructions given by Senior Officers regarding searching of drug peddlers in the jurisdiction of Ghatkopar Unit, API Khaire, and his team apprehended three suspect persons and a suspect lady near PWD Cement Godown Ground, behind Ram Rahim Mitra Mandal in Ghatkopar West.

The suspected persons were 2kg 500 gms of Ganja, 1 kg 750 gms Ganja, 1 kg 250 gms Ganja and 1kg 500 gms Ganja respectively in the bags which they carried with themselves. The accused have been identified as Ilamuddin Rahemuddin Shaikh (33), Mohd. Jawed Mohd. Bakridi (30), Mohd. Harun Abdul Gafar Shaikh (57) and Shabana Abdul Hamid Khan (40).

The Anti-Narcotic Cell team seized a total of seven kg cannabis which is estimated to be worth Rs 1,40,000. The Anti Narcotic Cell has registered a case against all the four accused under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

