Mumbai Crime: Four men rob senior citizen of Rs 3.5 lakh in Tardeo, arrested

Four men posed as courier delivery boys to rob a senior citizen in Tardeo. The robbers took cash and jewellery worth nearly Rs 3.5 lakh from the senior citizen's home.

The accused have been identified as 24-year-old Arjun Rawal, 26-year-old Jitesh Naik, 23-year-old Suresh Chand and 22-year-old Gangadhar Shetty. Based on the victim's complaint, the Tardeo police have arrested the four from Thane.

A report in the Times of India quotes a police officer as having stated, "We are still on the lookout for the gang leader who fled with most of the valuables. We will soon catch him."

The victim, Rita Sharad Shroff, was alone at home when one of the four robbers rang her door bell posing as a courer delivery boy. The plan was for the other three to push him in, and gain entry to the victim's house. However, Shroff did not open the door stating that she was not expecting a parcel. She even called up her husband to confirm the same.

The robbers then said that they were very thirsty, and could she please give them a glass of water. When she opened the door, they tied up her hands and legs and robbed her at knife-point. When her husband checked-up on her later, she didnt answer the phone. The neighbours then found her and called in the police.

