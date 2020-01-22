Mumbai Crime: Four people gang rape woman near tracks at LTT, arrested

The Nehru Nagar police have arrested four people in connection with the alleged gang rape and robbery of a 33-year-old woman in Sable Nagar, near Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. The accused apparently took advantage of the woman who was answering nature's call in the bushes. They grabbed hold of her and brutally assaulted her.

The woman is a resident of Worli and is a widow with two children. On January 20, around 10pm, she had reached Kurla station and was walking towards Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to catch a train to Madhya Pradesh. As she got confused about the way to the terminus, she asked someone about it.

"This person guided her towards the terminus, but before reaching it she went across the roadside bushes to take a leak," an officer said. "Two people saw the woman and started sexually attacking her," the officer added. When these two were taking advantage of the woman, two more people who were passing by joined them in the assault. "While leaving the spot the four people took away R3,000 in cash and golden ornaments worth R25,000," the officer said.

When the woman ran out of the bushes, she was spotted by a woman living in Sable Nagar. Seeing the woman's terrible state she asked her what happened. When the woman told her about the assault, she called the Mumbai Police control and accompanied the victim to the spot and identified three out of four people.

"Local residents and cops immediately arrested the three people. The accused who absconded from the spot was arrested on Tuesday morning," said Vilas Shinde, senior inspector, Nehru Nagar police station. Those arrested are Sonu Tiwari, 23, Nilesh Baraskar, 25, a cold drink seller, Siddharth alias Siddhu Wagh, 24, an auto driver and Shrikant Bhogle, 29, a delivery person.

