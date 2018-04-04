Mumbai Crime: Frustrated 65-year-old woman kills husband over extra-marital affair

Frustrated over her husband's illicit relationships with other women, 65-year-old Dhanu Devi killed her husband by smashing his head with a paver block while he was sleeping



Frustrated over her husband's illicit relationships with other women, 65-year-old Dhanu Devi killed her husband by smashing his head with a paver block while he was sleeping. Initially, Dhanu gave a false statement to the police, but later she confessed to the crime. The Tilak Nagar police have arrested her. She would be produced in court on Wednesday.

Deceased Chotelal, who was a vegetable vendor, was living at Krushna Menon Nagar with his wife. According to the initial statement given by Dhanu, she said that after having lunch together on Sunday, she went to a tailoring shop near her house. When she returned around 3.10 pm, she found Chotelal in a pool of blood. Though he was rushed to hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival. "Chotelal had injuries on his forehead, which might have led to his death," said a police officer.

After registering a murder case against an unknown person, the police started investigating the matter. In the course of the probe, Dhanu kept changing her statement. On being interrogated further, she confessed to the crime.

Speaking to mid-day, Shahaji Umap, DCP (Zone-6), said, "Dhanu said that Chotelal had illicit relationships with other women. This led to a lot of arguments between them. Frustrated with the situation, she decided to kill him."

