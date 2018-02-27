Mumbai Crime: Man attacks wife with blade suspecting her of having an extramarital affair

In a shocking incident a 30-year-old man attacked his estranged wife with a blade at Mankhurd railway station. The accused allegedly attacked his 27-year-old wife as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair



Representational Image

In a shocking incident a 30-year-old man attacked his estranged wife with a blade near Mankhurd railway station. The accused allegedly attacked his 27-year-old wife as he suspected her of having an extramarital affair.

As per Sanjay Vernekar, senior police inspector, Mankhurd police station, the incident occurred at 7.15am when the woman left for work. She is now being treated for injuries on her neck and back.

The victim works at a public sector bank in Vashi and the accused was employed in the electric division in a telecom company as per Hindustan times. Shahji Umap, deputy commissioner of police, zone 6 said, “The accused was constantly torturing his wife. She had been staying at Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd with her parents and was not ready to stay with the accused.”

The police have registered a case under section 307 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates