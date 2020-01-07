Mumbai Crime: Fugitive gangster's daughter tries to extort money from builder, held

Daughter of a fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala, Sonia Lakdawala was arrested by the Anti-extortion cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch for allegedly threatening and demanding money from a builder in Bandra.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the builder told the police that he had been receiving threatening calls for two months. The caller identified himself as Ajaz Lakdawala and demanded a 'good luck' amount. According to a police officer, he also threatened the complainant of consequences if he refused to pay the money.

When the complainant stopped answering his calls, Ejaz asked his associate in Mumbai to threaten the builder. Since Lakdawala was in touch with her father, the police suspect that she was involved in the extortion. An officer said that they have been verifying her role and trying to gather evidence.

Lakdawala had been arrested on December 29, at the Mumbai international airport for using a fake passport and trying to fly out with her daughter. However, she was nabbed by the police before she could board the flight.

The police found that she was carrying a fake passport which carried the name of Sonia Shaikh. Lakdawala was charged for cheating and forgery under the Passport Act and the Indian Penal Code. She remained in police custody till January 6 after which she was remanded to judicial custody. On the same day, January 6, she was charged in the extortion and threatening case and hence returned to police custody.

