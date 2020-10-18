Drugs case: Actor Arjun Rampal's girlfriend's brother held for peddling

Model and designer Gabriella Demetriade’s brother Agisilaos Demetriades has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) for peddling drugs.

Gabriella is the partner of Actor Arjun Rampal.

An NCB team raided a resort in Lonavala where Agisilaos, 30, was staying on Friday. He was found in possession of marijuana and alprazolam, a banned drug. He was arrested on Sunday after questioning.

"He is part of a major drug syndicate in Bollywood. During our probe we found that he was in touch of various drug peddlers arrested in the case," said NCB officials.

The narcotics agency also has evidences to track Agisilaos’s supply chain.

He was presented before a court on Sunday which granted two-day custody to NCB.

He was booked under section 27 of the NDPS Act (Punishment for financing illicit traffic and harbouring offender. Whoever indulges in financing, directly or indirectly any drug related activities).

Among those arrested in the Bollywood drugs case in the past include actress Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and former Dharma Productions executive Kshitij Ravi Prasad . Actress Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor were also called for questioning in the case. About 20 people, including drug peddlers have been arrested in relation with the case.

