Mumbai Crime: Gang busted for stealing bikes and selling in scrap in Govandi

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing bikes and selling them in scrap

Four persons have been arrested for allegedly stealing bikes and selling them in scrap.

Mumbai crime branch’s unit- VII has arrested four persons for allegedly stealing vehicles and selling it in parts. The accused are identified as Sohaib Khan (20), Sameer Khan (20), Mudasir Khan alias Chintu (21) and Kayyum Khan (42). Satish Taware, the senior inspector stated that the unit’s Sub-inspector, Anand Bagde had received information about an active gang stealing bikes and selling it in scrap in Govandi Shivaji Nagar.

On receiving the information, DCP Akbar Pathan asked the unit to form a team under the supervision of Satish Taware and inspector Manish Shridhankar in which Anand Bagde, Sunayna Sonavane, Shashikant Naik, Vilash Shinde and other officers reached the spot and laid a trap to nab the gang. The police managed to arrest all four accused and during the investigation, it was revealed that the gang has committed similar crimes under the jurisdiction of Matunga, Vashi, Navi Mumbai, APMC, Turbhe and Powai police station from where they stole different branded bikes like Pulsar and KTM. “We also recovered one bike from their possession after which the gang was handed over to the Matunga police for further investigation,” Taware added.

