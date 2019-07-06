Mumbai crime: Two history-sheeters steal high end bikes, arrested

crime

The accused managed to steal high-end bikes from a congested society in Mumbai

The accused

Mumbai crime branch's unit-XII arrested two people for stealing high-end bikes from a congested society. The bikes were parked outside their society. The accused have been identified as Salman Ansari, 28 and Adnan Shaikh, 20.

Akbar Pathan DCP detection said, "Our officer Vikram Singh's informer told him of this gang as the unit was working on them. On Thursday, when we came to know that these people were coming to sell the stolen bike, we laid a trap and managed to nab them."

"The police sub-inspector, Harish Paul, constable Krishnkant Kadam, Police officer Nayak Ashok Khet and Santosh Bane successfully managed to crackdown the gang. They were still working on it to find out if more people were involved," said another officer.

Also read: Vegetable vendor looted at gunpoint by two bike-borne men

Police also recovered a Suzuki 125 and a Honda Duo. The police also managed to locate the real owner with the help of the engine and chassis number. The police then came to know that the bike belongs to someone who stays in Bandra.

The accused are history-sheeters and there was a case of robbery registered against them at Bandra police station. The accused have been arrested.

Also read: Pregnant woman carried over 10 km on bike in absence of ambulance

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

With inputs from Agencies