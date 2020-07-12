Mumbai Crime: Gangster Vikas Dubey's aid caught in Thane

After the encounter killing of Vikas Dubey, the main accused in the murder of eight policemen, the hunt for his colleagues has intensified. Arvind alias Guddan Trivedi (46), an associate of Dubey, absconding from Kanpur, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS). Guddan was accompanied by his driver Sushilkumar alias Sonu Tiwari (30). Guddan was arrested from Kolshet area of Thane. His name is also included in the list of Dubey's associates wanted in the murder of Kanpur policemen.

Trivedi left his phone at a shop near the village after executing the Kanpur massacre. He then came with his driver to Datia by car and left the car there. From there, he travelled to Nashik via truck and then to Pune via another. He also gave the truck driver money.

According to an ATS official, Trivedi was staying at the house of an acquaintance in Thane, from where he was watching every minute action of the UP police, on various news channels. He had been there for the past four to five days. The ATS is also interrogating the people whose house Trivedi had stayed at.

The ATS official said that PI Daya Nayak from Mumbai got a tip that Trivedi was in Thane after which the ATS team along with team inspector Shripad Kale and API Dashrath Vhitkar took Trivedi and his driver into custody.

DCP Vikram Deshmane said, "Dubey's aide Guddan, who is accused of killing eight policemen in Kanpur, is now in police custody and we have informed the UP police about it."

Trivedi has been involved in criminal cases before. These include the murder of Minister of State Santosh Shukla in 2001. The Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a reward of R50,000 for his arrest.

The case

Vikas Dubey, along with his henchmen, killed eight policemen on the night of July 2. He was arrested on July 9 from the Mahakal temple in Ujjain. The UP STF team was taking Dubey from Ujjain to Kanpur. According to the UP STF, the government vehicle in which Dubey was travelling had an accident 17 km before Kanpur. Dubey took advantage of this opportunity and snatched the pistol of an STF jawan and started running away. The UP STF, said in its statement, that Dubey got hit by four bullets, which were fired in self-defense, and was killed.

