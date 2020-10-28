Mumbai Crime: Ghatkopar resident assaulted, robbed at knifepoint in Bandra

The Mumbai Police arrested a person and are looking for his accomplice, who allegedly threatened and robbed a Ghatkopar resident on Saturday at 3 pm in Bandra (West). According to police, the two men assaulted the victim and threatened him at knifepoint before taking away his wallet and mobile phone on the busy SV Road in Bandra.

Also Read: Cop tries to stop car for traffic violation, dragged on bonnet in MP

Police officials said the arrested accused has been identified as Jitu Badan (27), a resident of Vile Parle. Complainant Kumar Siddhi Koli said he was accosted by the accused at the bus stop near the hotel, reports Hindustan Times. Badan and his accomplice stopped Koli, flashed a knife at him and demanded that he hand over his valuables, a police officer said.

An officer from Bandra police station said, "When Koli tried to flee, the accused grabbed him by his shirt and started thrashing him. Thereafter they took his mobile phone and wallet, and fled from the spot." After the incident, Koli approached Bandra police, following which Badan was arrested.

Read the latest crime stories in Mumbai and rest of India

The Bandra police registered a case under Sections 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The police managed to recover the wallet from Badan. The other wanted accused allegedly has the knife and the complainant's mobile phone.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news