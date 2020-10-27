Watch Video: Cop tries to stop car for traffic violation, dragged on bonnet in MP

A police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a vehicle in Madhya Pradesh after he attempted to stop it for violation of traffic rules. Footage from CCTV shows the official trying to stop the approaching sedan at a busy market area in Jabalpur but the vehicle keeps moving towards him forcing him to jump on to its bonnet to save himself.

As per a report in NDTV.com, the personnel, identified as sub-inspector named Surendra Yadav, later fell on the road after the driver increased the speed of the car; he is reported to have sustained injuries, news agency ANI reported. The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday.

#WATCH A police personnel was dragged on the bonnet of a vehicle in Jabalpur after he attempted to stop it for violation of traffic rule. Case has been registered. (26.10.2020) #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GEFmNgJzbJ — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

"A sub-inspector named Surendra Yadav was dragged on the bonnet of a vehicle after he attempted to stop it for violation of traffic rule. As the official was trained, he held the bonnet to save himself but when the driver increased the speed of the car he fell on the ground due to which he got injuries on hands, Vijay Tiwari, station house officer, Cantt was quoted as saying by ANI.

A case has been registered under relevant sections and an investigation underway, he added.

Earlier this month, Delhi Police registered a case against a man who dragged an on-duty Traffic Police personnel for nearly 400 metres on the bonnet of his speeding vehicle on a busy road in the national capital. The car driver was arrested after one kilometre chase in south Delhi's Dhaula Kuan area.

