Mumbai crime: Girl cooks up kidnapping story, sends whatsapp message to father

A 17-year-old girl cooked up her own kidnapping story after she failed in her midterm exams of Class 12. The girl got her results on Friday and she was scared of getting scolded by her father. Hence, she dropped an audio message on her father's Whatsapp saying that she has been kidnapped by a few people who will kill her.

According to the police, the father of the victim approached them on Friday evening. Looking at the circumstances and the audio clip, a case of kidnapping was registered immediately. The complainant, father of the girl told the police that his daughter went for classes in the evening hours. Later, he received an audio message which said, "Papa mujhe bacha lo, yeah log Mujhe maardenge"(Father, please save me. These people will kill me).

"While we processed the FIR, three teams were formed and sent to different locations. Her number was tracked near Mumbai Central station from where she boarded a train to Ahmedabad and we informed RPF as well," said Shashikant Mane, Senior PI of Sahar Police.

The team which was dispatched to Mumbai Central checked the CCTV and moved towards Ahmedabad. The RPF from Ahmedabad police also confirmed to Mumbai police that the girl was seen in a CCTV at Ahmedabad station.

As soon as the Sahar Police reached Ahmedabad, further investigation revealed that the girl was moving towards Mumbai but her number was switched off.

"Based on technical evidence, we tracked the girl near Vasai Station and brought her back to Sahar Police within 34 hours of registering the FIR," Mane added.

The girl later revealed before the police that she failed in two subjects in her midterm examinations. She was scared of her father and hence she cooked up the entire kidnapping story to gain some sympathy.

