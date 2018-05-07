Mumbai Crime: Gujarat resident held with fake Canadian visa

Officials of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport's immigration department had detained him and handed him over to the police, who produced him in court, which sent him to police custody



The Sahar police arrested a 21-year-old resident of Gujarat on Saturday on the charge of possessing a fake Canadian visa. Officials of the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport's immigration department had detained him and handed him over to the police, who produced him in court, which sent him to police custody.

During interrogation, the accused, Sayyed Ghulamuddin Liyaqat, said he lived in Borsad, Gujarat, along with his parents. After completing his higher secondary education, he took over his father's business. Recently, when he expressed his desire to go on a vacation to Canada, they got in touch with a visa agent, identified as Sharma, based out of Delhi. He claimed to have paid R8 lakh for a fake tourist visa.

A police source said, "It's difficult to believe what the accused is saying, as nobody will pay such a huge amount for a fake visa. We are trying to find out his actual intention behind wanting to travel to Canada. We've also launched a search for the agent."

