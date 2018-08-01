Mumbai: Harbour line mobile thieves catch their own crime on camera

Police say they are trying to ascertain time of video, will rope in informers for nabbing the four youth.

Video grabs show the four doing stunts, running with the train, and stealing a phone

With great arrogance comes great stupidity, as these 20-somethings have shown. A video showing four youths indulging in hooliganism and doing mindless stunts onboard a Harbour line train between Chunabhatti and GTB Nagar stations has gone viral. And the video, shot by one of them, also shows the group's audacious robbery.

The incident happened earlier this week. The four youths, wearing black, brown and silver t-shirts, were travelling in the luggage compartment of the Harbour line train and started doing foolhardy stunts. With one of the youths holding the phone in front in selfie mode and recording the whole thing, the viral clip shows the quartet hanging by the handle bars and swinging out and even climbing up to the compartment roof.

Aside from their shenanigans, the clip also recorded one of them getting down at GTB Nagar station, running alongside the train as it starts to move, and then, hopping on just as it picks up speed and simultaneously snatching the mobile phone of a commuter on the platform.

The police, who have seen the video, are probing the incident. Senior Divisional Security Commissioner Sachin Bhalode said, "We will try to identify the suspects in the video and ascertain when it was shot. We have been undertaking drives against people who do such stunts, and we will investigate this incident too." Officers said that while ascertaining the time of the video was key, they would activate their informers and try and nab the suspects.

Also read: Track record: These 7 videos of Mumbai locals went viral

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates