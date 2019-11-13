Mumbai Crime: IB officer stalks, harasses woman constable in Ghatkopar; arrested

This image has been used for representational purposes only

A 34-year-old Intelligence Bureau officer was arrested on Sunday for allegedly stalking and harassing a 30-year-old police constable. The woman was earlier posted with the immigration department at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is currently with a special unit of the Mumbai police.

According to The Indian Express, the complainant said to the police that she had met the accused during her posting at the immigration department and later they had an extra-marital affair.

She added that they had visited a lodge in June where the accused allegedly clicked some obscene videos and images of the complainant. Her husband learnt about the affair in August after which she ended her relationship with the officer.

The woman said that she had blocked his phone number but he tried calling her through Internet calling system to which she did not respond. “This agitated him and the IB officer reportedly sent the obscene images of the woman to her husband on his email address,” an officer said.

The woman and her husband approached the Pant Nagar police station and a case was registered on November 10 under sections 354(D) of the Indian Penal Code and under the IT Act as well. The man was arrested.

“He was produced in court and remanded in police custody for a day. He was again produced in court on Tuesday and remanded in judicial custody for 14 days,” the officer said. Police have seized his mobile phone, from which he had sent the video and images. “The cellphone will be sent for forensic analysis,” the officer added.

Senior Inspector Sanjay Bhalerao of Pant Nagar police said, “Our investigation is in progress. We are currently collecting evidence.”

