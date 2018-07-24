Mumbai Crime: Jilted lover's bid to blackmail girlfriend's dad lands him in jail

24-year-old Andheri resident hires four extortionists, gets them to rob his girlfriend's father's iPhone X, but instead of handing over the phone to him, the quartet blackmails him for money

This Andheri resident's plan to punish his girlfriend's father for rejecting their relationship turned on its head and ended with him landing in jail. The DN Nagar police on Sunday arrested Rupesh Bhojane, 24, for trying to rob the father, after arresting one Abbas Shaikh, 28, on Saturday for attempting to extort money from him.

Rupesh was originally the complainant in the case where Abbas was held. Rupesh had alleged that Abbas and three of his associates were demanding around Rs 2 lakh from him, threatening to falsely book him for planning to murder his girlfriend's father if he didn't pay up.

Hired men

But Rupesh was not the victim here. His role in the conspiracy was revealed in the course of the investigation. A source said, Rupesh, who works for a private company, was in a relationship with a girl, whose father was opposed to their match for marriage. The father's rejection upset Rupesh, so much so, that he decided to teach him a lesson.

Through his contacts, he hired four men and lied to them saying that the girlfriend's father has a few objectionable pictures of his in his mobile phone that can be damaging for him in the future. He then asked them to steal the father's phone and threaten him.

On Rupesh's instructions, around 7.30 am on July 19, the men stopped Rupesh's girlfriend's father when he was on his way home after meeting a friend, snatched his iPhone X and escaped. However, they changed their plans slightly after that. Earlier, they were supposed to hand over the phone to Rupesh, but instead, they began blackmailing and threatening him with a police complaint, asking him to pay around Rs 2 lakh if he wanted the phone back. Rupesh then approached D N Nagar police station and filed a complaint against the four.

On July 21, cops arrested Abbas under sections 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) and 394 (Voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After subsequent probe revealed what Rupesh had done, cops arrested him the next day, July 22, under sections 394 and 120 b (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC. Both were produced before the court and remanded in police custody.

Remanded in custody

The source added that cops have recorded statements of Rupesh's girlfriend and her father and are hunting for the three other accused. "Abbas has a criminal past; he has assault charges against him in Malwani police station. Further probe on Rupesh and Abbas is on," said senior inspector of D N Nagar police station Parmeshwar Ganame.

