Mumbai Crime: Kandivli teacher booked for sexually assaulting 4-year-old in loo

The Kandivli police have booked the accused for rape and under various sections of the POCSO Act

A four-year-old student of a reputed English medium school in Kandivli was allegedly sexually abused by her teacher inside the school on Monday. The Kandivli police have booked the accused for rape and under various sections of the POCSO Act. This is reportedly the third such incident in that school in the last three years.

Police sources said the victim, a student of junior KG, complained of pain in her private part after returning home. When her mother asked her about it, the girl said there was blood in her urine and that her class teacher had inserted a finger in her private part when she had gone to the bathroom. Her parents then called up the police control room, after which the mother's statement was recorded and a complaint filed.

Several parties, including MNS and BJP, have demanded the teacher's arrest and principal's removal. Senior inspector Nitin Pondkule said, "We have checked four hours of footage from the school's CCTV. We have also sent the girl for a medical check-up and taken her uniform that she was wearing at the time of the alleged incident for forensic analysis. Investigation is on. We will take action based on the medical report."

In-charge of the school's pre-primary section said, "We have done an internal inquiry and suspended the accused teacher. We are co-operating with the police investigation."

