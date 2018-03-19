Mumbai crime: Kurla man duped of RS 27 lakh by fake MHADA agents

The duo also handed over a fake stamp paper and allotment letter, so as to convince the victim

Two men posing as officials from the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) cheated a 27-year-old man of Rs 27 lakh. The promised to sell the victim a MHADA flat at a highly subsidised rate.

The Kurla-based victim, Yusuf Jamal Shakeel Ahmed Ansari, has filed a complaint against the two accused. According to him, the imposters had assured a flat either at Wadala or at Mahulgaon for Rs 27,54,000.

The duo also handed over a fake stamp paper and allotment letter, so as to convince the victim. A case has been filed against the accused by the Kurla police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code.

A report in the Hindustan Times quotes an official from the Kurla police station as having stated, "Ansari claimed that the documents were forged. After Ansari paid the cash, he did not receive any further response from the accused. So he gave a written complaint to the police."

